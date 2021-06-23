Cancel
Public Safety

Search and rescue training planned this weekend

By East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENTERPRISE — Eastern Oregon Search and Rescue will hold an annual training at Salt Creek Summit from Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27, according to a press release. Travelers taking the U.S. Forest Service 39 Road to Halfway or Hells Canyon this weekend can expect some delays, along with all-terrain vehicles, pickups, people and maybe even extra help if trouble occurs. Search and rescue units from across Eastern Oregon will hold their annual training exercise in the Salt Creek Summit area this weekend.

