NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Surna Inc

WHEREAS NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that a default in the payment under the terms of a secured and perfected Note has occurred. The Note is secured by a Mortgage dated June 14, 2018 and recorded on June 19, 2018 at REC # 172650 Book 88A-272, Page 366 in the records of Johnson County, Wyoming from Tracey D Preuit, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. for the amount of $116,996.00. The Mortgage having been assigned to and now in possession of Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc., through an assignment recorded on February 4, 2020 at REC# 187079 Book 88A-284, Page 2 in the records of Johnson County, Wyoming.