Boulder, CO

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Surna Inc

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Boulder, Colorado, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by GlobeNewswire that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO," issued on June 23, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.

