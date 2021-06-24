Six Flags Zombie Auditions

People love Alan Tudyk. Whether it’s from his time on Firefly, voicing K-2S0 in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, or any number of other projects, he’s just an actor folks gravitate towards. That goes for his voice acting, too in Harley Quinn, just to cite one example. Recently, he’s been showcasing his acting and comedy chops on the SyFy show Resident Alien, where he stars in the titular role. As Emmy voting wraps up, I spoke to Tudyk for about a half hour, mostly about the show, but also his career as well. The discussion was a hell of a lot of fun, for both of us, I might be so bold as to say. Today, we present that talk to you all…