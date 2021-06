Article contributed by Danielle Fantasia, Sales & Marketing, for Motion Technology Inc. As the world begins to regain some normalcies there are still challenges facing the foodservice industry. It seems like sales are easier to come by than employees. Across the U.S., businesses are struggling to find labor. From wait staff to cooks, and even front of the house, there is not an area that has not taken a hit. But what are the underlying causes of staff shortages?