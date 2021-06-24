Cancel
David Crosby’s Announcement of a Robert Zemeckis-Directed Crosby, Stills & Nash Doc Is Walked Back as ‘Premature’

By Chris Willman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

On Tuesday, David Crosby declared to Howard Stern’s listeners that filmmaker Robert Zemeckis would be directing a documentary on Crosby, Stills & Nash, making use of “10,000 hours” of existing footage as well as fresh interviews. On Wednesday, that announcement got walked back a bit, with word that the tantalizing prospect of a full-on CSN doc is still only under discussion.

variety.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
David Crosby
Person
Sarah Jarosz
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Graham Nash
Person
Neil Young
Person
Stephen Stills
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Cameron Crowe
#Doc#Stills Nash#Rogers Cowan Pmk#Cbs#Csny#Nash Young
