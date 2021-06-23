Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after vaccine

By WKRC
CBS Austin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WKRC/WENY/CNN Newsource) - After getting vaccinated against COVID-19, one man was diagnosed with a disease so rare, experts say there's a one in a million chance of getting it. Tom Gorman and his wife decided to hike the Appalachian Trail. Knowing he would have to cross state lines,...

cbsaustin.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Paralysis#Wkrc Weny#Cdc#Gbs#Arnot Health#Guillain Barre Syndrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Rash, Itch After COVID Vaccine Rare & Quickly Resolves

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Rashes, itchiness and other skin problems can develop after people receive COVID-19 vaccines, but such problems are rare and go away quickly, new research shows. For the study, the researchers looked at more than 40,000 employees of a...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Cutaneous Reactions Rarely Reported After COVID-19 Vaccine

Last Updated: June 24, 2021. 1.9 percent of individuals reported cutaneous reaction after first dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, most often rash and itching. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cutaneous reactions are rarely reported after receipt of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to a research letter published online June 23 in JAMA Dermatology.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Skin reactions after COVID-19 vaccination: Rare, uncommonly recur after second dose

BOSTON - Skin problems such as itchiness, rashes, hives and swelling can occur in some individuals after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, but it's not clear how common these reactions are or how frequently they recur with a subsequent vaccination. Research by led by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) now provides encouraging indications that the reactions are rare, and that even when they do occur with an initial COVID-19 vaccination, they seldom recur after receiving a second vaccine dose.
Soccerslashdot.org

Heart Problems After Vaccination Are Very Rare, Federal Researchers Say

Https://www.the-scientist.com/... [the-scientist.com] .. ESPN reports that COVID-19 has been linked with myocarditis at a higher frequency than other viruses have been, based on limited studies and anecdotal evidence. A recent study of 100 patients in Germany found that 60 percent suffered from myocarditis following their COVID-19 diagnoses, independent of pre-existing conditions. ..
HealthScience Now

Intelligent detection and diagnosis of rare diseases: A case for AI

There is much confusion around the theory and definition of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it can be best applied to advance society’s goals, particularly in the area of biomedical research. As part of our ongoing series on rare diseases, this webinar will attempt to explain the foundational concepts of AI and explore how it is being applied to help identify, diagnose, and test for complex disorders, including rare diseases, in global populations. Detection of rare disease is uniquely amenable to analysis using AI, in part because the symptoms and laboratory tests can provide a disease-specific “signature” that software can be trained to recognize. But essential to these efforts is the collection and storage of accurate and reliable data in accessible databases. Experts will discuss how such data can be gathered and analyzed, including the application of technologies such as AI to comb through thousands of medical records to detect both known and new rare diseases.
Public HealthMedPage Today

FDA to Add Warning on Rare Myocarditis Risk After COVID Vaccination

Given the reported cases of myocarditis in young people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, FDA will include a warning statement about the risks and characteristics of this rare condition, an agency representative said at CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting on Wednesday. Data presented by CDC staff estimated...
Pittsburgh, PAfoxwilmington.com

Man died following rare, severe blood clot disorder possibly linked to Moderna vaccine, case report says

A Pittsburgh man who died weeks after receiving his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had apparently showed symptoms that met the criteria for a rare, serious blood clot disorder previously only reported in recipients of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca jabs. An outside group of experts from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in an accompanying editorial has noted that “extra caution is needed” before attributing the patient’s case to the mRNA-1273 vaccine.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Young patients getting chronic migraine diagnosis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly one in four people suffer from migraines in the United States, with close to one billion worldwide. With symptoms ranging from blurry vision to light sensitivity and nausea, the pain can often impact a person’s daily life, making the suffering that much worse. June marks...
Oregon StateKGW

Oregon boy's COVID-19 diagnosis reveals rare heart condition

SEATTLE — The parents of a 6-year-old Oregon boy say they discovered their son had a rare heart condition after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Torin Whitehorse’s parents say he is currently in Seattle Children’s Hospital on a waiting list for a heart transplant. For weeks, Torin’s connection to the...