Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scooter Braun Shares His Side of the Big Machine Deal Story: ‘It Makes Me Sad Taylor Had That Reaction’

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scooter Braun broke his silence about the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift's album masters catalog. On Wednesday (June 23), Variety published an interview with Braun to honor him as their "Music Mogul of the Year." In the feature, Braun shared his perspective in regards to the drama surrounding his purchase of Swift's music.

mix1043fm.com
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Machine Label Group#Ithaca Holdings#Nda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Taylor Swift’s Revenge Against Scooter Braun Continues: Re-recorded “Red” Album Will Drop November 19th

Taylor Swift will not let up in her campaign against Scooter Braun. She’s determined to render his purchase and flip sale of her master recordings be worthless. Taylor is dropping the re-recorded version of her album, “Red,” on November 19th. This will be her second re-recorded album designed to take the place of the original recordings. She owns the new ones.
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Scooter Braun on his feud with Taylor Swift: 'It's not based on anything factual'

Scooter Braun has claimed his feud with Taylor Swift is “very confusing” and “not based on anything factual”. The 40-year-old business mogul became embroiled in a feud with the ‘Cardigan’ hitmaker when he purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to Taylor’s back catalogue.
TV ShowsLaredo Morning Times

Scooter Braun Speaks: The Music Mogul on His Billion-Dollar HYBE Deal, Making Peace With the Past and the Road Ahead

The world of Scott “Scooter” Braun, Variety’s Music Mogul of the Year, is a whirlwind, with pop stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande relying on him for professional and personal guidance, a staff of 39 who look to him for leadership and an industry that banks on him for hit songs, TV shows and movies. And his workload is about to get heavier, thanks to a megamerger agreement between Braun’s Ithaca Holdings and South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE earlier this year.
MusicPosted by
Variety

The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

On this week’s Strictly Business podcast, an episode dedicated to Variety‘s Music Mogul of the Year, Scooter Braun, who appears on the magazine’s June 23 cover. Scooter Braun is the rare music business insider with a high profile outside of his industry. Since 2009, he’s been making headlines alongside the artists he represents, pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and, for a time, Kanye West. Along the way, he’s built his company, Ithaca Holdings, into a formidable entertainment powerhouse with divisions encompassing TV and film projects, a record label, publishing companies and investments in tech, apparel, social media and many more future-forward ventures. In June 2021, it was announced that HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant which brought the boy band BTS to the world, was merging with Ithaca to create, what Braun calls, “a worldwide company overnight.” The deal came in at just at over a billion dollars allowing Braun entry into an even more exclusive club of self-made industry titans.
MusicJanesville Gazette

Scooter Braun says he has ‘regret’ about Taylor Swift debacle

Taylor Swift’s creative independence has Scooter Braun wishing he could go back to December, turn around and make it all right. The megaproducer, who famously sold Swift’s masters to a hedge fund last year, sparking her ongoing project to record all of her original music, says he would have rewritten that scandal if he could, but also accused the songstress of not telling the truth about how it all went done.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Scooter Braun Says Taylor Swift "Refused" To Sit Down With Him Over Fight About Masters

Two years ago, a line was drawn between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun after he purchased Big Machine. Included in the mega-deal were the rights to Swift's master recordings of her first six studio albums, and what followed was an unleashing of the singer's fans who slammed Braun. Swift accused him of not even "[quoting] my team a price" so she could buy them back and stated that Braun attempted to edge her into signing a non-disclosure agreement that would "silence me forever."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ed Sheeran Reveals Major Detail About Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Red Album

Watch: Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments. Everything has changed—because Ed Sheeran spilled a major secret about Taylor Swift's re-recorded Red album. As Swifties know all too well by now, the superstar singer is set to drop the updated version of her beloved record in November. But as fans eagerly await the album's release, Sheeran—who collaborated Swift on the 2012 Red track "Everything Has Changed"—just gave everyone another reason to celebrate.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Scooter Braun refutes (Taylor's Version) of master recordings battle

Scooter Braun gave a new interview (to Variety) this week, with the billion-dollar dealmaker and record exec going on in length about his partnership with Korean record label Hybe, his long-time relationship with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and his thoughts on a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. (No, really; they asked!) None of which anyone is likely to have paid especially large amounts of notice to, since they were presumably speed-scrolling through the entire conversation looking for the part where Braun talked about Taylor Swift.
Musicdecaturradio.com

Fans Think Taylor Swift Is On Big Red Machine’s Newest Project

Swifties are speculating that Taylor Swift is involved in Big Red Machine’s newest project. The duo, comprised of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, teased their return on Instagram Sunday (June 27th) with a teaser for “How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last.”. Fans were quick...
CelebritiesPopculture

Scooter Braun Pushes Back Against Taylor Swift Calling Him a 'Bully'

Two years after Scooter Braun's Ithaca purchased Nashville-based record company Big Machine, his character came into question when Taylor Swift had a rapid response to the big move. As part of the purchase, Braun obtained rights to all of the master recordings of Swifts first six studio albums, something she was not pleased with. After a long game of he-said-she-said, Braun was eventually labeled as a "bully," something he is defending against and now speaking on.
CelebritiesStereogum

Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

What is Ed Sheeran thinking? It’s a question I’ve asked myself many times, including in 2014 when the newly ascendant English balladeer announced his intention to make party music with the misbegotten Pharrell collab “Sing.” The new face of the soppy slow jam had called in the zeitgeisty producer of the moment to put chipper dance beats under his acoustic guitar, and the result was so embarrassingly awful that I wondered if dude wasn’t dead set on torpedoing his own career. “Sing” itself never really took off, but the album it launched, ×, cemented Sheeran as an absolute superstar. That’s the album that gave us “Thinking Out Loud” and “Photograph” and “Don’t,” a stab at rapping that admittedly worked better than “Sing.” I guess he knew what he was doing after all.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Scooter Braun Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift’s Claims She Tried to Buy Back Her Masters: ‘I Don’t Know What Story She Was Told’

Scooter Braun is speaking out about his longtime feud with Taylor Swift about her masters catalog. The drama between Braun and Swift made headlines in June 2019 after Braun reportedly paid Scott Borchetta more than $300 million to purchase Big Machine Label Group, the record company the “Me” singer was signed to from 2005 to 2018.