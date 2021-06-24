Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

An autopsy has confirmed that tech mogul John McAfee died by suicide as he awaited extradition to the U.S. in his Spanish prison cell, sources told Spain’s El País newspaper. News of the preliminary autopsy’s findings comes after reports that McAfee was found dead last Wednesday with a suicide note in his pocket. While his lawyer, Javier Villalba, has said the multimillionaire was devastated to learn last week that he would be extradited to the U.S. to face tax-evasion charges, his wife, Janice McAfee, told reporters that they spoke just hours before his death and he didn’t seem suicidal. She’s demanded a “thorough investigation” into his death. “We had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision,” Janice McAfee said of the extradition. “I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.”