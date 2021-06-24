Cancel
Public Safety

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

By ARITZ PARRA, RENATA BRITO, BARRY HATTON Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said. The eccentric...

www.ivpressonline.com
John Mcafee
Spain
Madrid, Spain
WorldPosted by
CNN

Spanish man jailed for killing and eating his mother

(CNN) — A Spanish man has been jailed for 15 years and five months for killing and eating his mother at the apartment they shared in Madrid. Alberto Sanchez Gomez killed his mother, cut up her body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019, according to a statement from the Madrid provincial court, published Tuesday.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

John McAfee’s Autopsy Showed He Died by Suicide in Prison Cell: Spanish Newspaper

An autopsy has confirmed that tech mogul John McAfee died by suicide as he awaited extradition to the U.S. in his Spanish prison cell, sources told Spain’s El País newspaper. News of the preliminary autopsy’s findings comes after reports that McAfee was found dead last Wednesday with a suicide note in his pocket. While his lawyer, Javier Villalba, has said the multimillionaire was devastated to learn last week that he would be extradited to the U.S. to face tax-evasion charges, his wife, Janice McAfee, told reporters that they spoke just hours before his death and he didn’t seem suicidal. She’s demanded a “thorough investigation” into his death. “We had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision,” Janice McAfee said of the extradition. “I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.”
Public Safetyleedaily.com

John McAfee Commits Suicide In Spanish Jail

Unconventional antivirus programming company originator John MacAfee was discovered dead of suspected suicide in his jail cell in Barcelona, Spain. On Wednesday, soon after that country’s National Court approved his removal to the United States to confront criminal tax avoidance charges, his legal counsellors said. The Spanish paper El Mundo...
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public Safetywearebreakingnews.com

John McAfee’s Widow Claims The Businessman Was Not Suicidal

(CNN) – The widow of controversial antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee said her husband was not a suicide bomber, blaming US authorities for “this tragedy” after he was found dead in his cell in a prison near Miami. Barcelona this Wednesday. McAfee, 75, had multiple problems with the law and...
Public Safetydecrypt.co

John McAfee to Be Extradited to US From Spain

Anti-virus software mogul John McAfee was arrested in Spain last year on tax evasion charges. The Spanish High Court has now authorized his extradition to the U.S. McAfee has always denied the accusations. Spain’s High Court has approved the extradition of badboy tech entrepreneur John McAfee to the U.S. where...
Public Safetyiotwreport.com

John McAfee’s Wife: ‘My Husband Was NOT Suicidal’

Neon Nettle: The wife of the late antivirus software tech tycoon John McAfee has blamed U.S. authorities for her husband’s sudden death, warning that “he was not suicidal.”. McAfee was found dead in a Spanish jail cell Wednesday, shortly after warning that he feared he may be “suicided” – murdered...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
Spainthebl.com

McAfee’s family dismisses suicide hypothesis, demands a second autopsy

The authorities have declared the death of antivirus industry pioneer engineer John McAfee as a suicide after a first preliminary autopsy. The multimillionaire’s family has denied that version and is calling for a second autopsy to determine the true cause of death. McAfee, 75, was found dead in his cell...
Public Safetybitcoin.com

John McAfee's Hideout Was a Secret Bitcoin Mining Farm

John McAfee was reportedly hiding out in a Spanish “ghost hotel” with a bitcoin mining farm in the basement prior to his arrest. Clues from images and messages the antivirus tycoon posted on social media point to a semi-abandoned hotel owned by a Russian. ‘Ghost Hotel’ With Bitcoin Mining Farm.
ObituariesThe Guardian

John McAfee obituary

As the inventor of the antivirus software that bears his name, John McAfee, who has died aged 75 after apparently taking his own life in a Spanish prison, turned paranoia into a fortune. He was one of the first successful self-promoting celebrity millionaires whose power and media exposure provide untold influence in the US.
Public Safetyrepublicbroadcasting.org

John McAfee Found Dead. He Previously Tweeted: ‘If I Suicide Myself, I Didn’t. I Was Whackd.’

John McAfee, former presidential candidate and founder of McAfee Associates, was found hanged to death in his prison cell in Spain. Authorities claim it was a suicide. Hours before he was found dead, Spain had approved the United States’ request to extradite him for criminal tax evasion charges. In 2019, McAfee tweeted that he would not kill himself and got a tattoo of an image that says $WHACKD that was connected to a cryptocurrency token that McAfee was selling at the time. Another tweet from 2020, after he was arrested and imprisoned in Spain, declared that he would not hang himself a la Epstein. McAfee was accused of killing his neighbor in Belize in 2012.
Spainthehornnews.com

John McAfee’s suicide report gets unexpected twist

When the British-American tycoon John McAfee was found dead in his prison, it sparked a firestorm of controversy surrounding his death. But a new development, reportedly discovered over the weekend, has some critics filling in the gaps. Sponsored: Have you seen this video yet?. An official source familiar with the...
EconomyPosted by
Distractify

John McAfee Lost Much of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune Before His Death

The world may be a very different place without John McAfee's antivirus software. The software mogul was recently found dead in his jail cell in Barcelona, and Spanish authorities suggest that all indications point toward death by suicide. John was best known for founding McAfee Associates in 1987 and helping to usher in the future of software. John's huge technological legacy is hampered somewhat by legal problems, which plagued the mogul for decades following his initial success.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).