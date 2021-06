Note to self—don't ever offer Cristiano Ronaldo a bottle of Coke. The soccer superstar made it very clear he does not advocate drinking soda while at a Euro 2020 news conference. Ronaldo straight-up removed two Coca-Cola bottles that were in front of him as he down to speak at a press conference before his team's match against Hungary. Once he moved the sodas out of view, Ronaldo held up a bottle of water and let everyone know that is his drink of choice.