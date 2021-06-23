Guardians of the Galaxy Will Be Streamer Friendly

During E3 2021 we had several stream events to attend. They were a bit like how an actual live press media conference would have gone through a more traditional E3 experience. One of the streams that took place during E3 2021 was Square Enix and with it came the unveiling of a brand new video game, Guardians of the Galaxy. This is one game that is being developed for fans worldwide, but also it looks like the developers are keeping in mind streamers.