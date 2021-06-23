Overwatch’s Cross-Play Beta is Now Live on PC and Console

As usual every week, Microsoft presents games to play for free during the weekend as part of your promotion Free Play Days, available on Xbox consoles with an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. And the three main titles of this week are Overwatch Origins Edition, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Y Warhammer: Vermintide 2, available from now until next Monday, June 28 at 08:59. And how could it be otherwise, Microsoft offers interesting discounts in all three games for those who want to continue playing after the trial period.