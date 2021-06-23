Cancel
Video Games

Overwatch’s Cross-Play Beta is Now Live on PC and Console

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news and bad news for Overwatch fans. The good news is that the cross-play beta, which allows players on both PC and console to play games together, is now live. The bad news is that several players are not happy about the apparent obliteration of regions in play, either. But either way, Overwatch has finally joined several of its multiplayer compatriots in offering cross-play to players. Fingers crossed Overwatch 2 has the feature as well.

gameranx.com
