Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds Coming To An End For Xbox Users

Microsoft will roll back its refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6, the company announced the news in an update on the Microsoft support site. Previously, you could receive a full refund for digital copies of the notoriously busted role-playing game, without having to adhere to the restrictions of Microsoft’s typical refund policy for digital games. Once the exception lapses, the game will be covered under that policy, which is case-dependent on a number of factors, including “time since date of purchase, time since release, and use of the product.” Typically, Microsoft only grants refunds within 14 days of purchase.