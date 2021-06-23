Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds Coming To An End For Xbox Users
When it comes to CD Projekt Red, for years this was a highly regarded studio that knew how to craft up an iconic RPG experience. With their incredible success from The Witcher franchise, fans were ecstatic to get their next thrilling video game release, Cyberpunk 2077. This was a game highly anticipated for years as the developers continued to craft up the title for a release. However, the hype built up too much and when the game was released it was a lackluster mess.gameranx.com