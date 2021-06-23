Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 Rumored To Include Remastered Maps

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike Call of Duty, Battlefield doesn’t feature a new video game release each year. This makes every new installment to the Battlefield franchise a hyped and anticipated one. Fans can’t wait to see just what changes or alterations the development studio made for the next thrilling installment and as a result, there’s bound to be plenty of newcomers that join into the mix of adopters as well. We recently got the unveiling of the next Battlefield video game and it came with a bit of a surprising twist.

gameranx.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Video Game#Rumor#Xbox Series X
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Youtube
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...