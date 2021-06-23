Battlefield 2042 Rumored To Include Remastered Maps

Unlike Call of Duty, Battlefield doesn’t feature a new video game release each year. This makes every new installment to the Battlefield franchise a hyped and anticipated one. Fans can’t wait to see just what changes or alterations the development studio made for the next thrilling installment and as a result, there’s bound to be plenty of newcomers that join into the mix of adopters as well. We recently got the unveiling of the next Battlefield video game and it came with a bit of a surprising twist.