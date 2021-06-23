Cancel
Pokemon Leakers Ordered To Pay $150,000

By Dennis Patrick
Cover picture for the articleNintendo doesn’t play around with their IPs. This is something that you might be familiar with as we’ve seen Nintendo go after ROM hosting websites to killing off fan games. Nintendo will fight to protect their IPs and ensure that nothing is leaked out, created, or distributed without Nintendo’s official seal of approval. With that said, we’re seeing a new legal case order over an old Pokemon leak that is forcing two individuals to pay a hefty fine.

