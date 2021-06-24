Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Physicians and the midlife dip [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We all go through our early lives in the S-curve of our medical education–college, medical school, residency, early practice. As you reach the mastery phase, I would posit that there is a downward dip as we realize that we are no longer in that exciting hypergrowth phase. The search for a new curve happens, the desire to ascend the second mountain, to find a more meaningful purpose.

www.kevinmd.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physicians#The Dip#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
Related
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

Why it’s time to split the autism spectrum [PODCAST]

“Legislative advocacy has become difficult for the severe autism population since the DSM-5 lumped Asperger’s syndrome with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Further complicating the matter, a new population recently emerged who identify as “autistic” without having a diagnosis from a qualified health care professional. Without a clear distinction for various...
HealthKevinMD.com

Our extraordinary lungs’ power and fragility [PODCAST]

“With the obvious accounted for, we turned to the obscure, the area of medicine where judgment and experience come into play. Fortunately, we received sound advice and guidance from the infectious disease physicians. Stick to the basics, they stressed, only do them better. We continued our patient on the first-line anti-TB drugs he had been on, this time at a slightly higher dose, and added one dose intravenously since he had inflammation in his abdomen and likely wasn’t absorbing a lot of the medicine he had been taking. We supported his immune system with appropriate calories through a feeding tube and kept the pressure in his lungs low on the ventilator. In this case, there could have been an urge to change the plan radically, to alter the anti-TB drugs or give steroids or other immune modulators. The art of medicine is knowing when to give up and start anew versus when to stay with the basic plan, executed better. In this case, we stuck with the basic plan.
ObituariesKevinMD.com

In memory of Bernard Lown [PODCAST]

“Ever the teacher, the Dr. Lown we knew modeled ‘The Lost Art of Healing’ (the title of one of his books) in the clinic, the laboratory, and the halls of power. As health professionals, we watched him listen carefully to his patients; as citizens, we saw him listen deeply to our neighbors. We heard him importune our health care enterprise to do what is best for democracy with an eye on the future, instead of what helps today’s bottom line. And he entreated us to bear witness to the harms and risks of our social choices, to shine a light on the possible, and to lead toward a future that is better than the past. ‘If you can see the invisible,’ Dr. Lown said, ‘you can do the impossible.’
HealthKevinMD.com

How to keep your optimism in medicine [PODCAST]

“Interviewing for medical schools was intense, excruciating, and terrifying. Despite the difficult questions, there are three that stand out to me. The first was to differentiate sympathy from empathy, where I spent 30 minutes defending my answer to be met with complete silence. He could have asked me anything, yet he sat in silence for almost my entire interview and asked me to explain emotional differences between two incredibly similar words. Or are they? I have been left to contemplate this repeatedly, and I have come to realize my first medical school lesson happened before I was even in training. That day, he taught me to see how we as physicians need to examine emotions, become aware of our capacity to both feel and heal, understand our patients, share their struggles and triumphs even if we haven’t walked in their diagnoses, and take the time—even if it is painful and met with silence—to realize the gravity of our position is not only responsibility for people’s lives but to be emotionally available.”
ScienceKevinMD.com

Love is the strongest medicine [PODCAST]

“We know this is true in our hearts and minds, but we also know it to be true in documentable terms. Studies have proven that strong, empathic engagement between doctors and their patients increases patients’ willingness to report symptoms and concerns. That in turn improves diagnostic accuracy. Empathy increases patient engagement and compliance. Some studies suggest it even improves survival rates. Connection is a powerful intangible—like family, or love, or hope. So how can a doctor bring connection into the room in the small, often intense increments of time we have with our patients? Often, it’s through surprising secret tools—things like laughter, empathy, and music.
PodcastKevinMD.com

Advice from graduating medical students to new ones [PODCAST]

“We need you to join the ranks of this time-honored profession with new eyes and determined minds and eyes that see medicine’s problematic foundations and minds that are willing to act on it. Because it is you, future medical students, who will soon take up the mantle of pushing medicine to change — as medical students have done for generations. We look forward to working alongside you. Welcome to medicine.”
FitnessKevinMD.com

Weight gain during the pandemic: An obesity medicine specialist explains [PODCAST]

“The impact of the pandemic on the lives of Americans will be felt for years, if not generations, to come. This includes its alarming effect on health behaviors that contribute to the already formidable challenge of obesity in this country. Now, more than ever, we must look for creative solutions within the broader health ecosystem that can help individuals adapt their behaviors, in spite of socio-environmental challenges, to prevent, manage, and maybe even reverse chronic disease. The very health of our nation depends on new solutions to our country’s age-old societal, cultural, and behavioral challenges.”
HealthKevinMD.com

Why doctors are such bad investors and how real estate can help [PODCAST]

“How do we combat all these beliefs that can make doctors into bad investors? I have a few thoughts. First of all, don’t panic. Most of us are indeed starting behind the eight-ball when it comes to wealth accumulation. But even with a shorter runway, physicians make enough money to make up for lost time. With a well-constructed financial plan, you can hit your goals, whatever they might be.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

Malpractice claims from the COVID-19 pandemic [PODCAST]

“We won’t know until 2022 or later whether there will be an increase in claims related to the pandemic. When a medical error occurs, it’s not like an automobile accident. Everybody nearby knows when there’s been an automobile accident because they hear screeching tires, a loud crash, and then sirens. But when a medical error occurs, generally speaking, neither the doctor nor the patient immediately knows that something is amiss. It can take months or years for people to realize that something untoward has occurred.
Mental HealthADDitude

“CBT for ADHD” [podcast episode #54]

Listen to “CBT for ADHD: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to Improve Time Management and Executive Function” with Mary Solanto Ph.D. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podcasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. *Slides not available for this episode. Add...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Supplements for bipolar disorder

While psychiatric medication is the go-to treatment for bipolar disorder, certain supplements could help with symptom relief. We look at what the research says. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition defined by extreme shifts in mood, sleep, thoughts, and behaviors that occur over periods of days and weeks. It’s...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Sleeping Better with Depression

During a depressive episode, you may find yourself sleeping too much or too little. Here are tips for getting quality sleep when depression’s making it hard. The relationship between sleep and mood is somewhat circular. While sleep problems are a common sign of depression, health conditions that affect sleep — like insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea — can also lead to symptoms of depression.
Podcastjustcreative.com

[Podcast] How to Solve Big Brand Problems with Sagi Haviv

Sagi Haviv is a logo design legend. However, in this episode we go deeper and uncover what it takes to solve big brand & business problems. We discuss CGH’s branding process using case studies from Discovery+, Harvard University Press and Chase Bank, as well as Sagi’s biggest life lessons, how to “pressure test” a trademark & visual identity system, presentation techniques that win, when & how to break the rules, and ultimately how to “problem solve”.
WorkoutsPosted by
WJON

Health Matters; Tips to Lose the Pandemic 15 [PODCAST]

During the Pandemic in 2020 and parts of 2021 many people put on weight they are now looking to shed. This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Chief Integration Officer Garrett Ewers from Rejuv Medical. Our topic of conversation this time was on losing the "pandemic 15". Ewers says when starting a workout program and change in diet needs to happen too otherwise attempts to lose weight won't work. He says you cannot lose weight without changing your diet. A workout plan can include both cardio and weight training. Listen to our conversation below.
KidsADDitude

“Best Bites: Top Nutritional Choices for Your ADHD Child” [podcast episode #33]

Listen to “Best Bites: Top Nutritional Choices for Your ADHD Child” with Sandy Newmark, M.D. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podcasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. Add ADDitude’s ADHD Experts Podcast to your podcasts app: Apple Podcasts...