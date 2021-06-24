Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CANYON...NORTHWESTERN OWYHEE AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 713 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Double Mountain to near Squaw Butte. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Parma, Nyssa, Homedale, Vale, Wilder, Marsing, Greenleaf, Melba, Adrian, Owyhee, Keeney Pass, Succor Creek Campground, Double Mountain, Huston, Owyhee Dam, Rockville, Board Corral Mountain, Givens Hot Springs, Shell Rock Butte and Lake Lowell.