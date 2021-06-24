Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 02:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. For the Biloxi River...including Wortham, Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Biloxi River Near Lyman. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.6 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Thursday was 14.1 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 13.2 feet this afternoon. It will fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, At 14 feet homes on lower Fisherman Trail will begin to flood and lower River Road will be impassable. Driving on Loraine Road will be hazardous due to the high water.