Bannock County, ID

Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River RED FLAG WARNING FOR TONIGHT IS CANCELLED FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND 427 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413 AND 427 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND 427 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND 427 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and gusty erratic winds. A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms is forecast. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts over 40 MPH are possible.

alerts.weather.gov
