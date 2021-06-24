Cancel
Harrison County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville affecting Harrison County. For the Wolf River...including Landon, Gulfport...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Biloxi River...including Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wolf River Above Gulfport. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.6 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Bells Ferry Road will be closed within a mile of the bridge as the road will be covered by swift moving river current.

alerts.weather.gov
