Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Cherry, Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Cherry; Keya Paha The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Northwestern Brown County in north central Nebraska West central Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 811 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Valentine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sparks and Smith Falls State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 203 and 206. Highway 12 between mile markers 3 and 26. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH