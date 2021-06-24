Cancel
San Diego, CA

San Diego Attorney’s Appointment to California Water Commission Moves Forward

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
Fern M. Steiner. Courtesy Smith Steiner Vanderpool

The state Senate’s Rules Committee Wednesday approved Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment of San Diego attorney Fern M. Steiner to the California Water Commission.

Sen. Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, who chairs the committee, said Steiner has a record of negotiating major agreements in the public and private sectors.

“As we face another year of drought and the growing impacts of climate change on our water supply, having experienced problem-solvers like Fern on the California Water Commission is more important than ever,” Atkins said in a statement.

Steiner, an employment lawyer, is on the San Diego County Water Authority’s board and serves as a trustee for San Diego Youth Services. Her appointment now goes to the full Senate for confirmation.

