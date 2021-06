A performance by David Oakleaf and The Open Road will cap off the day’s activities during Mound Valley’s Flagpole Festival on Saturday. Affectionately named after the well-known flagpole in the middle of downtown Mound Valley, the annual festival will kick off with a 5K and 1-mile fun walk at 7 a.m. Saturday. Registration for the event will begin at 6:30 a.m.