Paper towels are good for liquid spills, but you can’t count on them to pick up the breadcrumbs left behind from your morning toast (and they’re not great for the environment either). Cotton rags aren’t very absorbent and are often better at moving messes around than they are at removing them. There is, however, one material that doesn’t disappoint in the cleaning department: microfiber. In fact, microfiber is so good at keeping things clean that one of these rags can get pretty icky after just one day on the job. But there’s no need to chuck that miracle-worker as soon as it gets gross—just follow this guide on how to wash microfiber towels and yours will live to clean another day.