Cancer-Stricken Two-Year-Old Gets Virtual Visit From METALLICA's LARS ULRICH
According to Global News, Lars Ulrich took part in a virtual meeting with a two-year Canadian METALLICA fan who is suffering from a rare type of cancer. Last Thursday, Milan Rossignol, who will turn three in August, got a call from the METALLICA drummer after doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital launched a successful Twitter campaign requesting a meeting with the band. Rossignol is a patient in the hospital's intensive care unit where he's been receiving chemotherapy treatments.www.blabbermouth.net