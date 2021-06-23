Cancer-Stricken Two-Year-Old Gets Virtual Visit From METALLICA's LARS ULRICH

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attempted to serenade a fan with breast cancer - but his voice cracked after the first line. The 49-year-old actor was "so excited" to send a personal musical message to a woman named Melissa, who has been battling Stage 4 cancer for the last six years, but he struggled to get to grips with the higher notes in his chosen song, Garth Brooks' 'Much Too Young', and had to terminate his performance.