Andres Rodriguez dropped to his knees near the 50-yard line and waited for the horde of teammates running at him. Rodriguez deserved the hugs. With 2:51 left in the second overtime of Monday’s Class 6 state boys soccer semifinal, the Cardinal District Player of the Year scored the game-winner on a 23-yard laser that curled inside the left post to give the Bulldogs (10-1-2) an eventual 4-3 win over Cosby and propel them to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. state championship against visiting Yorktown (12-3), a 3-1 win over West Springfield in the other state semifinal.