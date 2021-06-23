Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

Pandemic over? These NJ government offices are still keeping out public

By Erin Vogt
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 7 days ago
State offices have remained largely closed to the public, even as COVID-19 metrics continue to drastically improve. And while people are taking off their masks at stores and restaurants, visitors to government buildings that are open to the public are largely expected to keep wearing them. In some counties, many...

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

Ocean County, NJ
Beach Radio

Barnegat home was center of recent drug activity across Ocean County

From Barnegat to Toms River, Detectives have arrested four residents involved in recent drug activity across Ocean County. Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force, the Barnegat Police Department Crime Reduction Unit and Patrol Division, Toms River Police Department Special Enforcement Team, Stafford Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and K-9 Unit, Ocean Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lacey Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have been running an investigation into narcotics activity of late and as a result of their findings, Elex Hyman, 49, of Barnegat, Jaime Steen, 38, of Barnegat, Jessie Jackson, 38, of South Toms River and Alicia Walker, 44, of Union Beach are all now facing charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Wednesday.
Politics
Beach Radio

A new poll finds some NJ workers won’t go back to the office

When the COVID emergency started, half of New Jersey workers began working from home. A new survey finds many of them don’t think they will ever go back to the office full-time again. According to Dan Cassino, the executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University poll, when the pandemic started...
Politics
Beach Radio

Murphy supports more $$ for the undocumented

A day after immigrant rights groups stopped traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike, Governor Phil Murphy is signaling support for the protesters and says he is open to providing more stimulus money to undocumented workers in New Jersey. Murphy signed the new state budget on Tuesday which included $40 million...
Tuckerton, NJ
Beach Radio

Wow! New Businesses Coming to Tuckerton, New Jersey?

We are happy to bring to you at home information about what is happening in YOUR communities. To get you information about things happening in your Town that affect your life. Being local is very important to us and glad to share updates like this with you about new local businesses coming to the Jersey Shore!