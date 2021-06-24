All-vegan sports bar Put Me in Coach just opened in Highland Park
Just in time for the NBA conference finals and a packed LAFC summer schedule, Highland Park’s got a new sports bar—and it’s one that’s entirely vegan. Last week Put Me in Coach opened in the former home of the also-vegan Hinterhof German Kitchen and Beer Garden, bringing two patios, local craft beer, flat-screen TVs, frosé, boozy sno-cone–like concoctions, and an entirely plant-based menu of bar classics to York Boulevard.www.timeout.com