All-vegan sports bar Put Me in Coach just opened in Highland Park

By Stephanie Breijo
Time Out Los Angeles
Time Out Los Angeles
 6 days ago
Just in time for the NBA conference finals and a packed LAFC summer schedule, Highland Park’s got a new sports bar—and it’s one that’s entirely vegan. Last week Put Me in Coach opened in the former home of the also-vegan Hinterhof German Kitchen and Beer Garden, bringing two patios, local craft beer, flat-screen TVs, frosé, boozy sno-cone–like concoctions, and an entirely plant-based menu of bar classics to York Boulevard.

