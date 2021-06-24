EDITORIAL: Even a ‘Good’ grade is not good enough

I am concerned about the recent community pressure to limit what not only students but also teachers can be exposed to in the context of our local public schools. My wife, Beth, and I have been involved in education in one way or another for most of our adult lives and have always thought of education as a process of broadening the horizons of the children and young adults of a community. This includes learning about parts of the world outside of our community. It includes understanding other cultures and how they perceive the world. It includes an understanding of history and government, especially the basic principles of democracy. It also includes the process of socialization, learning about citizenship and about how to interact with others, especially those who might come from different backgrounds It, of course, is also about learning basic skills like reading and mathematics as well as logical and critical thinking.