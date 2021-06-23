Cancel
Miss Pea Ridge pageant resumes for 72nd year

nwaonline.com
 11 days ago

The 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant is set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The pageant began in 1950 and was held annually in conjunction with the city's Fair for decades. It is now held the same weekend as the Freedom Fest.

prt.nwaonline.com
Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge

Six pre-teen ladies will take the stage seeking the Miss Pea Ridge Pre-Teen crown for the 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant sponsored by Beta Alpha. • Miss Zoey Anderson, 11, is the daughter of Wes and Kayla Anderson and Tasha Jessen. She is in the sixth grade in Pea Ridge Middle School. She is a member of Pea Ridge Pee Wee basketball. Her hobbies are playing sports, watching YouTube, dancing and shopping. She wants to become a teacher.
