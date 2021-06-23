Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team determined and busy preparing for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

teamusa.org
 13 days ago

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 was determined at a successful U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, April 2-3, which was covered live on NBCSN. The USA team competing in Tokyo will consist of 15 athletes (six in women’s freestyle, five in men’s freestyle and four in Greco-Roman). The USA competed in the final qualifying event, the World Olympic Games Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria, in early May, and was unsuccessful in qualifying at the remaining three Olympic weight classes (65 FS, 77 GR, 130 GR).

www.teamusa.org
