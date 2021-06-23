Does Buy Now, Pay Later Affect Credit?
Buy now, pay later plans allow shoppers to pay for purchases in four or more installments, often interest-free. Dubbed BNPL for short, these point-of-sale installment loans have been rising in popularity as people spend more time shopping online. Overall, 60% of consumers say they've used a buy now, pay later service at least once, and 51% did so during the coronavirus pandemic. While BNPL plans have some attractive features, it's important to understand what they can mean for your credit score.