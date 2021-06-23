Schertz Celebrates National Park & Recreation Month
Parks are at the center of so many experiences and memories — moments that park and recreation professionals help make happen. Often, local parks are our first experiences in nature, our introduction to a favorite hobby or physical activity and they are places for residents to gather with friends and family. Parks offer spaces to celebrate life’s special moments, spots of respite and healing, sites that connect us with essential community services, and so much more!www.schertz.com