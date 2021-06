WEST BOYLSTON — If she ever creates and stars in an instructional softball video, it has to be called “The Fitch Pitch.”. With her signature style of baffling deliveries from the circle, Hopedale senior Bianca Fitch mowed down West Boylston with her third career no-hitter as the Raiders blanked the Lions, 12-0, in the Central Mass. Division 3 final Wednesday at Goodale Park.