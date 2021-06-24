Y Combinator-backed Neobanks Buenos Finance, Kosh Tapping Blue-Collar Workers
India is witnessing a spurt in the growth of Fintech, aiming at improving the banking experience for millions of blue-collar workers who universal lenders often ignore. These fintech startups that like to call themselves neo-banks have suddenly become the most sought after by domestic and global investors. One such Fintech is Bueno Finance that has raised $3 million in a seed round from a clutch of investors, including Goat Capital, JAM Fund, Olive Tree Capital, Good Water Capital, and others from Silicon Valley.www.crowdfundinsider.com