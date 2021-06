As the banking needs of consumers continue to evolve amid this digital, contactless era, universal bank EastWest and American multinational financial services corporation VISA, constantly look for ways to provide safe and convenient payment methods for their customers. As advocates of cybersecurity, EastWest and VISA aim to protect customers from scams like cloning and skimming, as well as COVID-19 and other viruses transmissible from exchanges of high-contact items like ballpens, money, and credit cards.