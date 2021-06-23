House Of Is Hiring A Temporary Account Director In New York, NY - Maternity Leave Coverage (3 Months)
NYC-based communications collective, House Of, is dedicated to putting our designers front and center via our innovative and personal approach to PR. We are known in the industry for cultivating authentic relationships and representing a curated range of emerging designers and direct-to-consumer labels. With a focus on holistic strategy and integrative initiatives, we create thoughtful narratives that resonate with press, influencers and consumers alike.fashionista.com