Will kleptocracy become a unifying enemy for the West?

When politics are taken into consideration, the rule by the book is that people belonging to the same party should always work in a manner that suits the party, and never in a way that would bring the party down. The rule by the book also says that it is usually the opposition party members that make it their duty to bring down the other party. This is not what the YSRCP members seem to be following, though, given that they're the ones scarring the image of their party the most.