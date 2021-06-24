Will kleptocracy become a unifying enemy for the West?
It's been an interesting week for the international response to Belarus, with leading Western countries – the United States, the European Union, Canada and the UK – all announcing a new round of sanctions simultaneously. The action was inspired by the hijacking of a Ryanair flight flying over Belarus, and the arrest of Raman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, as well as by the generally vile behavior of the government in Minsk.www.codastory.com