Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Will kleptocracy become a unifying enemy for the West?

By Oliver Bullough
Posted by 
Coda Story
Coda Story
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To get Oliver Bullough’s weekly Oligarchy delivered straight into your inbox sign up here. It’s been an interesting week for the international response to Belarus, with leading Western countries – the United States, the European Union, Canada and the UK – all announcing a new round of sanctions simultaneously. The action was inspired by the hijacking of a Ryanair flight flying over Belarus, and the arrest of Raman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, as well as by the generally vile behavior of the government in Minsk.

www.codastory.com
Coda Story

Coda Story

New York City, NY
34
Followers
417
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Coda tells you stories you never heard before, shows you connections you never knew existed and the nuance and complexity of the world.

 https://codastory.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Rogoff
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kleptocracy#Western#The European Union#Belarusian#Kremlin#Radio Free Europe#The Helsinki Commission#Congress#Human Rights Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Philanthropy
Country
China
Country
Poland
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Aerospace & Defensearabianaerospace.aero

Berniq launches with mission to unify

Captain Abdelhadi Mansur, general manager of Benghazi-based Berniq Airways, talks to Martin Rivers about his plans for the Libyan start-up. Captain Abdelhadi Mansur: “Wherever there is interest in the company and we can make money, we will go for it.” Picture: Berniq Airways. Libya’s Berniq Airways took to the skies...
MilitaryNewsweek

Who Is Katie Arrington? Pentagon Official Accused of Disclosing Classified Intel

A Pentagon official is being investigated in connection with the suspected unauthorized disclosure of classified information from a military intelligence agency. Bloomberg reported that Katie Arrington, the chief information security officer (CISO) for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (OUSD A&S), was informed on May 11 that her clearance for access to classified information is being suspended.
Politicstelugubulletin.com

YSRCP members the biggest enemies of their party?

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) When politics are taken into consideration, the rule by the book is that people belonging to the same party should always work in a manner that suits the party, and never in a way that would bring the party down. The rule by the book also says that it is usually the opposition party members that make it their duty to bring down the other party. This is not what the YSRCP members seem to be following, though, given that they’re the ones scarring the image of their party the most.
Cars19fortyfive.com

K2 Black Panther: The Most Expensive (And Most Lethal?) Tank on Earth

According to the Guinness World Records organization, the indigenously-developed K2 Black Panther tank is the most expensive tank in the world at $8.5 million dollars. This is for a good reason though: the K2 has a number of features that make it incredibly capable–and quite deadly on the battlefield. On-road/Off-road/Underwater:
ChinaPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

China and Russia's exaggerated partnership

Russia does not want to go to war with the United States in the South China Sea. China does not want to go to war with NATO in the Baltic States. These truths bear note in light of Beijing and Moscow's latest effort to present their relationship as an evolving alliance. Holding a virtual meeting on Monday, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin spoke of forging closer cooperation in international affairs. Xi described a commitment to "building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind."
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The Manhattan DA could complicate Trump's future

Norman Eisen, a former ambassador and ethics czar for President Barack Obama and impeachment counsel to House Judiciary Committee Democrats in 2019-20, is a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. E. Danya Perry is a co-founder and attorney at Perry Guha LLP in New York, as well as a former federal prosecutor and New York State Deputy Attorney General. John Cuti is a co-founder and an attorney at Cuti Hecker Wang LLP in New York. He litigates criminal law, constitutional law, and other matters and has considerable experience with New York State criminal proceedings. They are among the co-authors of the new Brookings report "New York State's Trump Investigation: An Analysis of the Reported Facts and Applicable Law." The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Who will be Pelosi’s Republican?

PELOSI’S JAN. 6 COMMITTEE CURVEBALL — Speaker NANCY PELOSI surprised Washington when her office announced Monday that she was open to appointing a Republican to fill one of her party’s spots on the select committee to investigate Jan. 6. So instead of eight Democrats and five Republicans on the 13-member panel, it would be a 7-6 breakdown.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Colbert on Trump’s first rally since the Capitol riot: ‘Why is he allowed to have rallies after that?’

While other hosts are on summer holiday for the week, Stephen Colbert recapped a Trump rally held over the weekend in Wellington, Ohio, his first since the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol. “Why is he allowed to have rallies after that?” the Late Show host fumed. “After the assassination, John Wilkes Booth wasn’t welcomed to Broadway for a sold-out performance of I Shot Lincoln: The Musical!”
Middle Eastfreenews.live

Saudi prince sentenced to death

Saudi Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abd Al-Aziz, the nephew of King Salman, was sentenced to death. This is written by the Washington Institute for the Study of the Persian Gulf Countries (Gulf Institute). A military court has found the former commander of the Saudi forces in Yemen guilty of...