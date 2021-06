Liiv SANDBOX pulled off a major 2-0 upset against T1 today to finish their second week of the 2021 LCK Summer Split. While all odds were against SANDBOX, each player stepped up today and outplayed their counterparts in lane, securing leads from the get-go before grouping to secure objectives and dismantle T1. The MVP votes went to mid laner FATE and support Effort. The mid laner used Sett to help his team recover from the brink of defeat, finishing the game with a KDA of 3/1/2. The support used Thresh to roam around the map and provide plenty of vision and utility to his teammates. His hooks and lanterns were on point throughout the entire game, which helped SANDBOX secure this series.