‘Candyman’ Trailer: People Just Can’t Refrain From Saying His Name

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter/director Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) and writer/producer Jordan Peele (Get Out) revive the Candyman franchise with a new adaptation of the original 1992 film, written by Bernard Rose, and the short story by Clive Barker. Universal’s just released a creepy official trailer in which pretty much everyone’s guilty of repeatedly saying “Candyman” – despite the fact you’re never supposed to utter his name.

www.showbizjunkies.com
