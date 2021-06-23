‘Candyman’ Trailer: People Just Can’t Refrain From Saying His Name

"Growing up with the family… takes a toll." Warner Bros / HBO Max has unveiled the first official trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the highly-anticipated feature film prequel to David Chase’s award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos." This was one of many movies originally set to open last year, but was delayed due to the pandemic – now it's arriving in theaters starting this October, at the beginning of the fall movie season. "Legends aren't born. They're made." A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano, growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. The movie stars Michael Gandolfini as Tony, Alessandro Nivola, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, with Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga. And also William Ludwig as a younger Anthony Soprano. Looks damn good, especially if you're a fan of the show. Take a look below.