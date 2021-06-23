Year’s second strong revenue forecast has Sen. Lynda Wilson renewing call for tax relief
Republican leader on the Senate Ways and Means Committee and a member of the state Economic Revenue and Forecast Council, offered this statement about the June 2021 forecast. The state’s chief economist is predicting another significant jump in state-government revenue, as Washington’s economy continues to recover from pandemic-related restrictions. The year’s second quarterly revenue forecast, issued Wednesday, indicates a gain of $2.2 billion through the 2021-23 budget cycle and more than $3.5 billion over the state’s four-year budget outlook.www.clarkcountytoday.com