Year’s second strong revenue forecast has Sen. Lynda Wilson renewing call for tax relief

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican leader on the Senate Ways and Means Committee and a member of the state Economic Revenue and Forecast Council, offered this statement about the June 2021 forecast. The state’s chief economist is predicting another significant jump in state-government revenue, as Washington’s economy continues to recover from pandemic-related restrictions. The year’s second quarterly revenue forecast, issued Wednesday, indicates a gain of $2.2 billion through the 2021-23 budget cycle and more than $3.5 billion over the state’s four-year budget outlook.

