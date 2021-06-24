Twins explore outreach out to Blacks

Though the Minnesota Twins are ten games behind the Cleveland Indians in the standings, the Twins are still big home favorites in tonight's series opener. Minnesota's moneyline odds are -167, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Cleveland Indians pitching staff has been dropping like flies, and MLB wins leader Aaron Civale is the latest casualty. Civale will miss the next 4-5 weeks with a finger sprain, leaving manager Terry Francona to continue pulling together a rotation. One of those “band-aids” is J.C. Mejia, and he is a big reason the Twins are favored. Mejia (1-2, 6.11) has been dreadful in his last two road starts, allowing a combined ten earned runs in 5.2 innings to the Cardinals and Pirates. He does not miss many bats, as he has not struck out more than three batters in any of his last six starts. He faces a Minnesota offense that is heating up, scoring at least seven runs in four of their previous six games. Opposing Mejia is the Twins' best pitcher, Jose Berrios. Berrios (7-2, 3.56) leads all Twins starters in innings pitched (83.1), ERA, WHIP (1.09), K/9 (9.4), and WAR (1.5). Berrios is 5-3 with a 3.91 ERA in 14 career starts against the Indians. He has allowed three runs or less in five of his last six starts.