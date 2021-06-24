Culpeper enjoys Juneteenth Jubilee, notes 'more work to do'

Culpeper residents and friends gathered Saturday for a Juneteenth Jubilee as part of a series of celebrations organized by a local non-profit youth organization. Juneteenth was established as a federal holiday by President Biden on June 17 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. But the holiday has been observed in African American communities since the last groups of enslaved people were notified of the U.S.’s Emancipation Proclamation in June, 1865.