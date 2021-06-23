Jimmie Lee Allman, 84, passed away at his home in Lindon, Utah on June 21, 2021. He was born April 15, 1937 in Provo, Utah to Wendel Lee Allman and Wanda Luzon Heal. He grew up and went to school in Provo graduating from BYU in May of 1965, then receiving his Professional Engineer certificate in Fire Protection Engineering in May of 1977 in California. Jim belonged to the Society of Fire Protection Engineers, American Society of Safety Engineers, and The Board of Certifies Safety Professionals. Jim worked as an engineering manager and as the senior director for Fire Protection Engineering. He enjoyed being a private pilot, restoring and collecting classic cars, and fishing. Jim married Katherine M Millard on July 28, 1968.