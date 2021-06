Wildfires continued to burn in Utah on Sunday, but their numbers and their threats have been reduced greatly thanks to a turn in the weather. The Morgan Canyon Fire, the Pack Creek Fire, the Bennion Creek Fire, the Flatt Fire, the Bear Fire and the Sego Fire were still being reported as active by the U.S. Forest Service via its InciWeb site after nearly 10 were reported active a week ago. Several of the reports credited cooler, moister weather for allowing crews to gain ground on the blazes.