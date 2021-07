The mid-size Edge is one of Ford’s most popular models, largely because buyers can personalize it for their needs. Sized between the compact Escape and the garage-hogging Explorer, the Edge is a spacious, well-appointed, two-row crossover with a distinctive exterior and an extensive list of available features. If fuel efficiency is your thing, the base engine is a thrifty turbocharged inline-four. Those with a need for speed, look no further than the hot twin-turbo V-6 Sport model. In any of its trims, the Edge is a fine choice for both weekend warriors and families—or anyone who tows, road-trips, or plays in the great outdoors.