HB 322 and 327 restrict discussion of racism, sexism

By Sydney Dawes
Athens News
 12 days ago

I’m writing to help bring awareness to two bills currently being considered in the Ohio House (HB 322 and HB 327) that are designed to limit discussion of racism and sexism in schools. As a parent, teacher educator, and a citizen I am strongly opposed to both bills. By seeking to stifle open debate about the values and founding of our country and ongoing current events these bills undermine the very “authentic founding principles” they claim to support. They also represent clear overreach by the state government into local educational control.

