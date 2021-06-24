Barclay To Host Free Electronics Recycling Event With Sunnking, Novelis, Assemblyman Manktelow, Mayor Barlow
OSWEGO – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) will host a free electronics recycling event on June 26 in Oswego from 8:30 a.m. to noon. He invites anyone in the community to register and come to the event. The event is being hosted in partnership with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Novelis, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (R,C,I-Lyons) and Sunnking, an electronics recycling company.