Barclay To Host Free Electronics Recycling Event With Sunnking, Novelis, Assemblyman Manktelow, Mayor Barlow

Whenever a school year ends and summer approaches, I think about going to camp. For me, Camp Hollis has been the place I’ve spent so many summers; first as a camper, then as a counselor and, for over twenty years, as Hollis’ director. The camp on the shores of Lake Ontario in the town of Oswego gave me many opportunities to meet talented people who devoted their summers for the betterment of children. One of them was Bill Noun.