Oswego, NY

Barclay To Host Free Electronics Recycling Event With Sunnking, Novelis, Assemblyman Manktelow, Mayor Barlow

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) will host a free electronics recycling event on June 26 in Oswego from 8:30 a.m. to noon. He invites anyone in the community to register and come to the event. The event is being hosted in partnership with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Novelis, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (R,C,I-Lyons) and Sunnking, an electronics recycling company.

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

