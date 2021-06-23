Cancel
Stocks

Will Wayfair Stock Rebound After Last Week’s Decline?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayfair (NYSE: W), an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home goods, has seen its stock decline by over 4% over the last week (five trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which is down by about 1% over the same period. Although the stock has been a stellar performer this year, rising by almost 30% year-to-date, driven by a strong housing market, the sheltering in place trend, and an increasing willingness for customers to buy home goods online, the recent sell-off is likely driven by the U.S. Federal Reserves indication that it would begin to raise interest rates a little sooner than expected. So will Wayfair stock continue to decline in the coming weeks and months, or is a rebound looking more likely?

www.forbes.com
