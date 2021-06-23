Will Wayfair Stock Rebound After Last Week’s Decline?

Nio stock (NASDAQ: NIO) is up by almost 14% over the last week (five trading days) and currently trades at just above the $50 per share mark. The gains are driven by a couple of factors. Firstly, EV stocks appear to be back in favor with investors after a big sell-off earlier this year, and Nio stock, along with rivals such as Tesla and Li Auto, has seen some gains over the past few days. Secondly, Nio is slated to provide its delivery numbers for June shortly, and investors could be buying into the stock in anticipation of stronger numbers, as the worst of the semiconductor shortage is now apparently behind the company. Separately, Nio is slated to hold its Nio Power Day event on July 9, where the company is likely to show off improvements to its EV charging products and services - an area where the company has been a big innovator.