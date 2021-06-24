Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN IMPERIAL COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM PDT At 609 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mt. Signal, or near El Centro, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Heber, Alamorio and Seeley. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 25 and 48. CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 22. CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 26.