Logan County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL THOMAS AND NORTH CENTRAL LOGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 803 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Winona, or 15 miles west of Oakley, moving northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Monument. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 68 and 70.

alerts.weather.gov
